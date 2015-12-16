RUSHWORKS Launches Camera Tally System

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS—RUSHWORKS has announced the release of a new camera tally system that supports both Lumens and 1Beyond PTZ cameras.

The new system supports up to eight small LED tally indicators, with the illuminated tally representing the selected program input on RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO integrated PTZ multi-camera TV production systems. An eight-point tally distribution box connects to VDESK and REMO via a USB, and uses CAT5 cables for each of the camera tallies.

The eight channel kits are now available at a starting price of $299.