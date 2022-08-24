RUSHWORKS Debuts PTX Model 3 PRO Pan/Tilt Head
By Tom Butts published
Robotic position control for most camcorders, cameras and lenses is now shipping
FLOWER MOUND, Texas—RUSHWORKS has introduced the PTX Model 3 PRO, the most recent, agile, and powerful unit in its line of robotic pan/tilt heads. The PTX Model 3 PRO provides whisper-quiet operation with enough payload capacity to support most cameras and lenses, according to the company. It features natural start/stop motion ramps for both presets and joystick manipulation and is controlled using VISCA over IP for compatibility with dozens of current hardware and software controllers.
At 43 lbs., (19.5kg), the unit has the mass required to easily manage large payloads, with the torque generated by two large stepper motors to do the heavy lifting. The PTX Model 3 PRO easily accommodates Blackmagic’s entire camera line: the Studio Camera, the Pocket Cinema Camera and the URSA family of production and cinema cameras, as well as other large form factor cameras like the Canon C models, Lumix Box Cinema, Red, Arri and Sony FX line.
“The PTX Model 3 PRO release will be followed closely by our nextgen BABYZOOMER, which also uses VISCA over IP commands to control zoom, iris or focus on a wide variety of manual zoom lenses. This combination will support naming, saving and recalling multiple presets for pan, tilt and zoom,” said RUSHWORKS Founder Rush Beesley.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
