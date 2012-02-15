RTV Noord Holland creates studio environment with Ross Video’s OverDrive and XPression
RTV Noord Holland, the regional station based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has introduced Ross Video’s OverDrive Automated Production Control System and XPression Virtual Studio to increase their station’s live output for News and Regional Affairs.
RTV N-H went on air in Sept. 2011 with Ross Video’s OverDrive and XPression, allowing a new creative studio environment without increasing technical operators and a more efficient daily workflow.
