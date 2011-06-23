RTS presents MH headsets at InfoComm 2011

RTS presented its latest range of professional headsets at InfoComm 2011: the MH Series. Made specifically for enhanced audio communications performance in the broadcast industry, the three MH models combine a unique, multifunctional modular design with low-profile, lightweight construction. The range includes the MH-300 (single-sided headset), the MH-302 (dual-sided headset), and the MH-402 (dual-sided headset with active noise reduction). All three models are also available in listen-only versions.

Equipped with professional-quality headphone transducers and a noise-canceling microphone, the MH Series provides exceptional sound quality for applications including live remote or studio broadcasting, film, TV and theater intercom. Models equipped with active noise reduction (ANR) reduce distracting ambience, and all MH headsets are equipped with a failsafe system to ensure uninterrupted communications.

The MH series’ innovative design allows the user to switch headset modules according to their needs. This means the headset isn’t limited to studio or venue communications; microphone and listen-only modules can be quickly and easily replaced with a music/audio module, allowing connection to MP3 players, tablets, laptops, DVD players, and other audio devices. The headsets are also equipped with quick-swap connector options, allowing broadcaster flexibility for various connectivity requirements.

A perfect balance of form and function, the MH Series’ sleek, modern design is distinguished by the location of the headband in relation to the ear cups, which ensures greater comfort and stability. Additionally, all user contact points — ear cup cushions, temple pads, headband cushions and windscreen — are completely replaceable, allowing for sanitary use and easy field maintenance.