RTS launches ADAM-M compact intercom matrix frame

RTS introduced a new ADAM-M compact intercom matrix frame at the 2010 NAB Show.

The 3RU matrix frame supports eight interface cards in addition to redundant master controllers. The ADAM-M is fully compatible with all existing ADAM cards, including the new MADI-16+. When combined with the MADI-16+, the ADAM-M can be configured with up to 256 ports.

In addition to MADI, users now have the option of configuring a compact frame with AES, RVON and analog with full redundancy. These connectivity options save space and complexity by reducing the need for external crossconnect panels and simplifying wiring.

The ADAM-M also is designed to support the next generation of intercom technologies. The backplane architecture supports higher performance I/O and is capable of supporting more than 1000 time slots for integration into full ADAM-based systems.