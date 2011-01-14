Ross Video introduces production system package

Ross Video has introduced the Vision 2 Live Production Studio, which combines all the necessary creative tools into a tightly integrated package.

The system revolves around the Vision 2 production switcher control panel with full mnemonics and a two-MLE QMD chassis loaded with 16 multidefinition inputs, 16 multidefinition outputs, four channels of 3D DVE that have preprocessor effects, key combiner with intersecting planes, backside video, timelines and 3D borders. Users also can add more I/O and internal multiviewers or dual multiviewer heads and 24 or 48 inputs.

Included in the package is a SoftMetal Video Server with one input channel and two output channels for simultaneous playback and program recording. The SoftMetal server is tightly integrated with Vision for precise and instant control of clip playback during live productions. This server includes 16 channels of digital audio for every video channel and can play back embedded audio and discreet digital audio channels simultaneously.

Graphics are also included with the XPression Studio AE SCE system. With XPression, 3D motion graphics, titles and logos on multiple layers are easily created; control is fully integrated with Vision 2. The XPression Studio AE SCE is a complete hardware/software system with video and alpha outputs as well as a separate input for including external sources.