Ross Video introduces complete video production solution

Ross Video has introduced CrossOver Studio, a complete production system including video switcher, graphics system and media server.

The system combines the CrossOver 16, 1MLE production switcher; the SoftMetal 3000 Series video server, with one channel of record and two channels of playout; and the XPression live CG software, which enables users to create compelling 3-D graphics.

Crossover Studio is designed for producers wanting to migrate to HD production. Simply add cameras and an LCD screen, and the system is complete. CrossOver Studio is currently available in multidefinition and SD versions.