Rohde & Schwarz unveils two L-band TV transmitters

Rohde & Schwarz introduced at IBC2010 two new L-band transmitters in its R&S SCx8000 family of low- and medium-power transmitters to cover all broadcasting frequency ranges.

The R&S SCQ8000 TV transmitter achieves output powers of 300W and 1200W for DVB-T, DVB-H and MediaFLO, while the R&S SCL8000 attains powers of 400W and 1500W for DAB, DAB+ and T-DMB. Featuring an efficiency of up to 22 percent even in the L-band, these transmitters can considerably reduce operating costs.

Measuring four units in height, these transmitters allow network operators to set up a complete 300W DVB/MediaFLO or 400W DAB/T-DMB transmitter. Output powers of 1200W and 1500W can be implemented in only 19-height units with four amplifiers, one control unit and one exciter. In the four-amplifier solution, coupler, splitter, harmonics filter and lightning protection are integrated in a single unit.