Rohde & Schwarz unveils multichannel satellite signal generator

The new Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) SLG is a multichannel signal generator that can generate up to 32 digital satellite TV transponders simultaneously and in real time.

The compact 19in 1RU generator replaces a full rack of modulators. Users save energy and space and eliminate the time-consuming, error-prone operation of multiple instruments.

The R&S SLG has a frequency range from 950MHz to 3000MHz and supports the DVB-S, DSNG, DVB-S2, DVB-S2 wideband, ISDB-S and ISDB-S2 standards. Sixteen of the 32 possible transponders transmit externally fed transport streams, while the others transmit internally generated PRBS data. The transport streams are fed into the instrument via an IP or ASI interface. Each channel can contain an ARB waveform or a CW carrier instead of a TV signal.

The multichannel signal generator was designed primarily as an RF test system for satellite TV components. It is equipped with all interfaces commonly used in consumer electronics and professional satellite electronics.