Rohde & Schwarz unveils FSC spectrum analyzer

The recently introduced compact Rohde & Schwarz FSC delivers all basic functions of a spectrum analyzer, such as RF spectrum and power measurement.

With a frequency range starting at 9kHz and extending to a maximum of 6GHz, the analyzer is well suited for applications that require a high-quality basic instrument, such as simple development tasks, research and instruction, service and production. The compact design and low power consumption of the analyzer also make it appropriate for use in small test systems and vehicles.

With a maximum sensitivity of