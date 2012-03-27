Rohde & Schwarz to Unveil ISDB-T Transmission Products at NAB

R&S ETC TV analyzer





At this year’s NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz will unveil new transmission products for ISDB-T, the Latin American DTV standard.The R&S ETC multi-standard mid-range TV analyzer, which supports the ISDB-T, DVB-T and DVB-T2 DTT standards, is a compact, cost-effective unit that offers spectrum, TV and scalar network analysis in a single box.It’s particularly well suited to network coverage measurements using a vehicle.



Rohde & Schwarz will also show ISDB-Tb models of the R&S SLx8000 low-power transmitter and R&S THU9 high-power transmitter. These compact 19-inch UHF/VHF transmitters now cover the ISDB-Tb standard up to 100-Watt power range with high-energy efficiency. The space-saving R&S SLx8000 takes up only two or three rack units, making it ideal for small, difficult-to-reach transmitter sites with limited space. Rohde & Schwarz will also show its high-power, energy-efficient R&S THU9 ISDB-Tb transmitters.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Rohde & Schwarz will be at booth SU3407.