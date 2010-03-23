Rohde & Schwarz to showcase ATSC Mobile DTV all-in-one solution

Rohde & Schwarz will highlight transmitter and test and measurement solutions for the ATSC Mobile DTV, ISDB-T(B) and DVB-T2 digital standards at the 2010 NAB Show.

Rohde & Schwarz recently successfully put into operation an ATSC Mobile DTV multiplexer and exciter fully compliant with the final A/153 Mobile DTV standard at Sinclair Broadcast Group's WNUV-DT station in Baltimore.

To facilitate deployment of ATSC Mobile DTV, Rohde & Schwarz is providing an all-in-one solution consisting of encoders, multiplexers and transmitters. One advantage of ATSC Mobile DTV is its ability to set up single-frequency networks.

All current Rohde & Schwarz transmitters provide standard support for these networks. The R&S ETL TV analyzer is also ready to handle the digital standard, providing RF measurements for transmitter installation and SFN optimization.

See Rohde & Schwarz at NAB Show Booth SU5217I.