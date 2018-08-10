Rohde & Schwarz Supports Australia’s DVB-T2 Trials

MUNICH, Germany--Three major Australian broadcast organizations recently conducted trials of DVB-T2, the next-generation of the Digital Video Broadcasting terrestrial standard.

Rohde & Schwarz provided transmitters, repeaters and test equipment to ABC (Australia Broadcasting Corporation) and SBS. Free TV, an industry body representing Australia’s commercial broadcasters, also supported the trial.

R&S TLU9

The Rohde & Schwarz equipment includes: an R&S TLU9 50 W transmitter, an R&S ETL TV analyzer and an R&S BTC broadcast test center.

DVB-T2, which can support 4K delivery, is being considered as a replacement for the existing DVB-T TV standard for over-the-air television transmission. Nearly all Australian TV viewers rely on over-the-air television service.

"Terrestrial free-to-air television delivers its service to 99 percent of the population, and over 20 million Australians tune in every week," remarks Peter Lambourne, CEO of Broadcast Australia, owner/operator of a large transmission network.

"This trial has been an important part of ensuring that when the time is right, the terrestrial television platform will be ready for the next stage of its evolution and can deliver the best possible viewing experience."