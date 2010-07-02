Rohde & Schwarz introduces fading simulator option

The R&S SFE broadcast tester from Rohde & Schwarz is now available with the new R&S SFE-K30 fading simulator option integrated. The multistandard broadcast signal generator provides TV and radio consumer equipment manufacturers with all the functions they need for R&D, manufacturing and quality assurance. The compact signal generator is equipped with a modulator that integrates a real-time coder, an integrated baseband signal source and a 12-path channel simulator. It supports all common worldwide broadcasting standards.

The R&S SFE enables consumer equipment manufacturers and test houses to test and certify new TV and radio receivers for compliance with worldwide common specifications. Complete channel simulation with multipath propagation and additive white noise makes it possible to test devices under realistic channel conditions during product development.

The fading simulator supports the static path, constant phase, pure Doppler fading profiles as well as the Rayleigh and Rice profiles. Many common scenarios such as typical urban TU6 and ATTC static multipath are predefined and can be loaded immediately, allowing users to quickly and efficiently verify if a device complies with the relevant test specifications. A special feature is the long-path delay that can be set up to 5.242ms and enables users to simulate the receive conditions in single-frequency networks, with echoes outside the guard interval and pre-echoes.

The R&S SFE-K30 fading simulator software option for the R&S SFE is now available, and testers already in use can be easily upgraded.