Rohde & Schwarz Creates DOCSIS 3.1 Analysis Software

MUNICH, GERMANY—The data over cable service interface specifications 3.1 provide fast data transmission over hybrid fiber coaxial networks. To prepare for the planned rollout of the standard, manufacturers of cable headends, cable modems and network components as well as cable TV network operators can now use the R&S DSA analysis software. Rohde & Schwarz is the first supplier that enables users to perform high-quality BER and MER measurements on real-life DOCSIS 3.1 signals.



The R&S DSA software works in combination with the R&S FSW high-end signal and spectrum analyzer, which records the signals using OFDM vector signal analysis software. Rohde & Schwarz is the market leader in OFDM signal generation and analysis for broadcasting. The R&S FSW is the only signal and spectrum analyzer on the market that provides an analysis bandwidth of 320 MHz. It can therefore be adapted to different signal levels and bandwidths. R&S DSA analyzes the I/Q samples recorded by the R&S FSW and outputs diverse MER values as well as bit and codeword error statistics that comprehensively describe the quality of a DOCSIS 3.1 signal. The R&S DSA software provides a straightforward graphical display of MER vs. subcarrier to allow easy detection of interferers and other negative influences in the transmission channel.



