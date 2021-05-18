Rohde & Schwarz Adds 4K Support to R&S Venice

MUNICH—Broadcast media tech provider Rohde & Schwarz announced expanded features for its R&S Venice media server platform for live studio production that include support for 4K Ultra HD signals, using either 12G or 2SI formats.

“With Venice, we set out to offer a platform for excellence in mission-critical broadcast applications like playout,” commented Andreas Loges, vice president of Media Technologies at Rohde & Schwarz. “Central to that is the ability to be flexible, to meet the workflows our users demand and to provide a seamless opportunity to handle Ultra HD signals as they are required.”

The Venice media platform, which is designed to manage complex signal processing and storage requirements, provides scheduled recording, clip transforms and playouts, across a network of processors and both Rohde & Schwarz storage and third-party qualified storage subsystems.

The platform can now be configured for multiple HD and Ultra HD signals. Units can work together as a single resource from a single user interface.

High bandwidth of Ultra HD signals demand special handling, beyond the traditional 3G environment, the company noted in making the announcement. Ultra HD infrastructures today are typically built around either 12G—a single, very high-bandwidth connection that has some technical limitations—or 2SI, which spreads the signal pixel-by-pixel across four conventional SDI cables.

By supporting both 12G and 2SI, the vendor notes that the system can now fit comfortably into any environment. In addition, each Venice processor is software defined so that a channel can easily switch between an Ultra HD signal and HD signals.

Transform Channel Assignment and Record Scheduler are already available for all Venice installations. Support for 12G and 2SI is available to order.