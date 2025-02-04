Riedel Unveils Next Generation of StageLink Edge Devices at 2025 ISE

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has launched the StageLink family of smart edge devices designed for seamless network streaming. Unveiled at ISE 2025, the new networked I/O boxes are designed for broadcast, live production, and studio environments, streamlining decentralized signal distribution over generic IP networks, eliminating the complexities of traditional cabling and configuration, Riedel said.

The StageLink product line enables media professionals to seamlessly capture and distribute signals across their networks, ensuring a smooth, reliable, and cost-effective transition to IP-based workflows. The StageLink devices leverage standard network cables instead of specialized infrastructure, creating a decentralized, scalable system that integrates microphones, intercom, GPIO devices, and other audio-enabled equipment with unprecedented ease, according to the company.

"StageLink takes professional audio and intercom workflows to a new level by cutting out a lot of manual adjustment and cumbersome setup processes, while providing full remote management capabilities," said Roger Heiniger, Senior Product Manager at Riedel Communications. "With an impressive 151.7-dB(A) dynamic range, and advanced features like format agnostic inputs and outputs, automatic phantom power detection, or three DSP channels per universal input port, StageLink adapts effortlessly to any professional workflow, saving time, money, and engineers’ nerves."

The new StageLink lineup consists of six purpose-built devices, each tailored to specific workflow needs. The NSA-003A (Dual Partyline) enables seamless integration of third-party legacy 2-wire intercom systems into Riedel’s Artist and Bolero ecosystems. The NSA-004A (Quad In) and NSA-005A (Quad Out) offer four universal input and output ports, respectively, supporting both analog and digital audio connections.

Designed as an all-in-one interface for media workplaces, the NSA-006A (Workplace) features mic preamps, headphone outputs, and stereo speaker connectivity. The NSA-007A (Dual In/Out) serves as a broadcast-grade 2-in/2-out I/O box that also functions as a classic analog or digital 4-wire device for Artist and Bolero intercom systems. Completing the range, the NSA-010C (GPIO) is a network-based GPIO interface that operates in either integrated Artist/Bolero mode or standalone mode, enabling seamless third-party connections via NMOS IS-07.

"The StageLink family is so much more than audio and intercom interfaces—it represents a significant step towards fully networked production environments," said Phil Hey, Director Global Business Development at Riedel Communications. "By leveraging open IP standards and a truly unique feature set, StageLink is set to revolutionize workflows across multiple industries, from broadcast and live events to corporate AV. And this is just the beginning—upcoming StageLink devices will expand beyond audio and intercom, flexibly transporting an even broader range of signals over IP."