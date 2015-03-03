Riedel to Show Live Skype for Broadcast Solution at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Riedel Communications will show the STX-200, a reliable, single-box solution for bringing live contributions from reporters and viewers into live programming.

Licensed by Microsoft, the STX-200 avoids typical problems, such as the need to add scan and HDMI-to-SDI converters, or audio dropouts and menu pop-ups on the live feed. Packaged with Microsoft Skype TX software, this 1RU box offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os, and remote management and monitoring of Skype calls.

Riedel will also show the new RSP-2318 Smartpanel, the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface. It features three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays, premium-quality stereo audio, a multilingual character set and 18 keys in just 1RU.

Also at the booth will be the Tango TNG-200 network-based platform supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards. It’s equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display, powerful processing capabilities and intuitive front-panel controls that simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Riedel Communications will be in C4937.