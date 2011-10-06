Richardson RFPD announces LDMOS RF power transistors for UHF broadcast

Richardson RFPD has announced the availability of two 50V LDMOS RF power transistors, setting a new standard for ruggedness in the UHF broadcast industry.

The MRFE6VP8600H and MRFE6VP8600HS are push-pull power transistors that provide enhanced efficiency and operate over the 470MHz to 860MHz frequency band.

These devices are capable of transmitting highly linear, 125W average DVB-T output power, with a peak envelope power output capability of more than 600W.

Moreover, these devices are fully capable of withstanding a nearly 100 percent mismatched load, specified as greater than 65:1 VSWR at all phase angles, with no damage to the transistor. Ultimately, the MRFE6VP8600H and MRFE6VP8600HS provide a unique combination of linear power amplification, high efficiency and enhanced ruggedness never before seen in the UHF broadcast industry.