RFD-TV adds CET Universe Constellation Andromeda server

RFD-TV, a 24-hour TV network serving the needs and interests of rural America, has installed the CET Universe Constellation Andromeda server storage management appliance for use in its Nashville, TN-based central operations facility.

The installation of the Constellation Andromeda server enables RFD-TV’s engineering and production teams to perform multitiered storage management, archiving and backup functions through a single visual interface. The asset management appliance is compatible with a variety of editing and storage systems, including those from Avid and Apple, and nearly all NAS and SAN storage systems.

CET Universe, formerly the technology division of Media Distributors, introduced the Constellation Andromeda server earlier this year. The product is a combination of the Constellation VCM asset, storage and archive management software with automated workflow capability, integrated into a customized Microsoft Windows 7 server.