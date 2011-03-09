RF Central to Showcase microLite HD at NAB

microLite HD

Integrated Microwave Technologies’ RF Central, a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom division, will show its 5.8 GHz microLite HD compact COFDM transmitter at the 2011 NAB Show.



microLite HD is a compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities and has low power consumption. The new 5.8 GHz version does not require a license.



microLite HD can deliver 250 mW from a package of less than 6 cubic inches and features H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30 percent bit-rate reduction or video quality improvement. microLite uses Advanced Encryption Standard encryption to secure the video transmission, to protect sensitive content and to enforce copyrights.



The transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz and requires little setup. The microLite may be camera mounted via a hot-shoe or paired with Litepanels camera mounted lighting solutions. microLite has a narrow band COFDM mode that occupies 1.25/2.5 MHz of bandwidth.



