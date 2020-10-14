RED Debuts Komodo 6K Camera

IRVINE, Calif.—RED Digital Camera is now offering its new Komodo 6K camera. The 4-cubic-inch form factor camera is designed for professional filmmakers and content creators seeking high-end visuals in a compact, versatile camera, for use with production tools like gimbals, drones, cranes, remote heads and more, the company says.

The Komodo can capture 6K at 40 fps, 6K WS at 50 fps and 4K at 60 fps. RED has also equipped the camera with an AC power adaptor 45W. It also has an RF to EF mechanical lens adapter, which enables it to work with EF, PL and other lens systems, including anamorphic lenses.

Other features include a phase-detect based autofocus control on the integrated, color LED touchscreen display; streamlined REDCODE RAW settings (HQ, MQ and LQ compression options); compatibility with CFAST 2.0 recording media; 4K SDI output; build-in wireless capabilities; connectivity through the new RED control app available now on iOS and soon on Android; and a Mini world travel adaptor kit.

There are a number of accessories that are also available to work with the Komodo camera. Among them are the Outrigger Handle, an Expander Module, a Wing Grip, Link Adaptor, RED CFast 2.0 Card Reader and RED Pro CFast 512GB.

RED is also launching two pre-bundled pack options for the Komodo. The Komodo Starter Pack ($7,200) includes the Wing Grip and RF to EF adapter with ND filter, media and media reader, and a PTap-to-power cable and timecode cable. Then there is the Komodo Production Pack ($8,200), which features everything from the Starter Pack, as well as additional production-level accessories like the Expander Module and Outrigger Handle.