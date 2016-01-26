Red Adds Avid Codecs DSMC2 Cameras

IRVINE, CALIF. and BURLINGTON, MASS. —Red Digital Cinema and Avid announced that Avid DNxHR and Avid DNxHD recording formats will be coming to Red’s DSMC2 line of professional cameras. The line includes the Weapon, Scarlet-W and Red Raven models.



Avid DNxHR and Avid DNxHD are renowned for their ability to reduce storage and bandwidth requirements, and Avid DNxHD has been accepted by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers as the foundation format for the VC-3 standard. Additionally, these formats offer seamless direct-to-edit experiences for professionals looking to keep the highest image quality possible, while leveraging the investments they’ve made in Avid in-house production systems.



The Avid DNxHR and Avid DNxHD formats will be added to the already impressive simultaneous recording capability that Red’s DSMC2 cameras currently offer via RedCode RAW and Apple ProRes formats. Avid DNxHR and Avid DNxHD will be made available via a free firmware upgrade in mid-2016.