RDL introduces two new dual-microphone preamplifiers

RDL (Radio Design Labs) has introduced two new dual-channel mic preamps optimized for broadcast applications, the HR-MP2 and HR-MP2A. Both models offer exceptional input headroom, wide, flat frequency response and extremely low noise with very high common-mode signal rejection. Total harmonic distortion and crosstalk are below the noise floor, allowing the HR-MP2 and HR-MP2A to operate as a stereo preamplifier or as two separate mono preamplifiers.

The two models offer the same core features and performance, with the HR-MP2 model carrying the following additional features: 24V or 48V phantom power, switch-selectable low-cut filter, dual-LED VU meter for each preamplifier, outputs on XLR and 1/4in TRS or detachable terminal block.

Both preamps are dual-channel designs with line-level outputs and feature balanced XLR microphone inputs, front-panel 20dB to 60dB gain control, switch-selectable 15dB input pad, switch-selectable phantom power, polarity reversal, CLIP indicators for peaks 3dB below clipping, balanced or unbalanced line-level outputs, outputs on 1/4in TRS or detachable terminal block, and a separate summed output 1+2 on a detachable terminal block. Each preamplifier section provides identical rear-panel signal connections and front-panel controls.