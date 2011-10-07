RØDE introduces NTG-8 long shotgun mic

Australian mic manufacturer RØDE, along with UK distributor HHB, introduced the NTG-8, a new broadcast-grade long shotgun microphone, at the recent IBC show. The NTG-8 exhibits exceptional directionality across the entire frequency range and offers enhanced LF response, directivity and sensitivity. It has been optimized for recording high-quality audio for film, television, sports and outdoor broadcasting.

The RØDE NTG-8 embodies many of the features of the company’s NTG-3 shotgun, including low self-noise, natural sound without coloration both on and off axis, and RF bias technology to ensure that it is almost completely water resistant and suitable for outdoor environments. Designed and manufactured in Sydney, Australia, the NTG-8 provides a supercardioid polar pattern and a 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response in a 559mm x 19mm body that weighs 345g. It requires 48V Phantom Power and is rated to handle a max SPL of 127dB (A-weighted). The RØDE NTG-8 Long Shotgun Microphone is covered by RØDE’s 10-year warranty.