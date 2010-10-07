Quintech introduces QE3 touch-screen RF matrix router

Quintech Electronics and Communications launched its new QE3 64 x 64 touch-screen RF matrix router in 6RU with Q-ROUTE and Q-SENSE at IBC2010 in Amsterdam last month.

Q-ROUTE provides internal signal path redundancy by automatically re-routing around a failed signal path. Q-SENSE provides external signal path redundancy by automatic switching of backup input signals.

The QE3 is a full fan-out, non-blocking RF matrix switch that allows any input to be routed to any or all outputs. The QE3 is scalable and can be expanded to a 1024 x 1024 configuration.

Hot-swappable input/output cards, power supplies and redundant control cards offer a high level of reliability and facilitate easy replacement of failed components. The large display touch screen and embedded Web browser allow front panel access to the switch or remotely via PC.