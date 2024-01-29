Quicklink Adds SMPTE 2110 Support With Quicklink TX

Remote production solutions provider Quicklink has added SMPTE 2110 support to its product portfolio with the launch of the Quicklink TX (Skype TX) 2110, bringing the integration of Skype and Microsoft Teams callers into ST 2110 media workflows. This new support enables the the Quicklink TX solution to integrate seamlessly with uncompressed IP video workflows conforming to the SMPTE ST 2110 specification, according to Quicklink.

The SMPTE ST 2110 suite defines standards for transporting video, audio, and metadata essences as separate streams over professional IP networks. Quicklink's support for ST 2110 empowers broadcasters to unlock new efficiencies in live production, the company said

"We have seen a rapid growth of demand for IP video and adoption of the ST 2110 standard," said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink. "By introducing ST 2110 support to the Quicklink TX, our products now align perfectly with customers transitioning their facilities to IP."

The Quicklink TX is offered in a number of channel configurations to integrate remote Skype and Microsoft Teams guests into live productions with exceptional full HD quality. Since its launch in 2015, the Skype TX platform has been adopted by Aljazeera, BBC, ITV, NBC Universal, CNN, COMCAST, CBS, and many more.

Along with 2110 support, Quicklink's platform also supports NDI, SRT and Dante. The Quicklink TX IP-3 and Quicklink TX IP-6 are offered in addition to the established HD-SDI options. The interoperability with ST 2110 infrastructure simplifies workflows and expands possibilities for remote contribution over modern IP networks, the company said.