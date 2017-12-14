Quantum Introduces Xcellis Scale-out NAS Storage

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum today announced Xcellis Scale-out NAS, an Ethernet-based appliance, offering high level storage performance and scalability. Leveraging the company’s StorNext shared storage and data management platform, the Xcellis Scale-out NAS is a multiprotocol, multiclient system that bundles robust media and metadata management with high performance, the company said.

Quantum’s Xcellis Scale-out NAS delivers performance previously only available in a SAN for use in all-IP workflows. The new product can be user-configured for both scale-out SAN and NAS to ensure flexibility.

Benefits of the Xcellis Scale-out NAS include increased productivity in all IP environments, cost-effective scaling of performance and capacity, lifecycle, location and cost management and integrated artificial intelligence.

Available this month, Xcellis Scale-out NAS entry configurations and those featuring tiering start at less than $100 per terabyte (raw), the company said.

