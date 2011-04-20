Quantel shows QTube for global access to media production

Quantel launched QTube at the 2011 NAB Show. The workflow-over-IP technology makes global media workflows a reality and enables fast, flexible workflow that the globe.

QTube enables media assets to be securely accessed within seconds from anywhere there’s an Internet connection using the Virtual Quantel File System and Microsoft Smooth Streaming adaptive bit rate technology.

QTube offers metadata editing, quality downloads and, critically, frame-accurate editing. QTube handles work in progress, finished clips and in-progress recordings over the internet with low latency and full security thanks to Microsoft IIS authentication and SSL encryption. QTube works with SD and HD and is completely scalable, supporting as many users as required.