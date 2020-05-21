Prime Focus Updates AI Metadata Packages for CLEAR Vision Cloud

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, has announced new features in its CLEAR Vision Cloud AI platform to help solve real world business problems of TV networks, studios and direct to consumer businesses. A native media recognition AI platform, CLEAR Vision Cloud combines third-party AI (Microsoft, AWS, IBM Watson and Google engines) with its Vision Cloud AI models for high-quality and actionable data. In tandem, it provides consulting to customize AI models to help M&E companies base business decisions on that data.

CLEAR Vision Cloud’s updated data pack now offers AI Metadata at three levels: Basic, Advanced and Premium, allowing clients the option of modularly deploying the requisite intelligence for the use case in hand. In addition, the data pack choices include Video Comparison, Transcripts and Compliance data. The high-quality, usable AI data is generated by PFT’s Machine Wisdom layer that imparts cognitive benefits, helping synthesize data and provide data in a context.