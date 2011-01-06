Post-Newsweek launches Mobile DTV at two stations with Harris technology

WDIV-DT in Detroit and WKMG-DT in Orlando, FL, both Post-Newsweek stations, have launched ATSC Mobile DTV operations with technology from Harris.

WDIV launched first with a single mobile channel, simulcasting its primary over-the-air channel, and WKMG has followed with a similar launch. The Post-Newsweek stations installed Harris MPH ATSC Mobile DTV systems within existing Harris transmitters. The station group plans to roll out Harris MPH systems at its four remaining stations.

The Harris MPH system includes the NetVX video networking system, Synchrony mobile networking adapter and Apex M2X exciter, as well as the Roundbox Server for Mobile DTV from Roundbox, which generates service signaling and transmits a rich Electronic Service Guide (ESG).