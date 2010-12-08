Polecam to highlight lens solutions at BVE 2011
Polecam will highlight the HRO69 C-mount lens for 1/3in, three-CCD HD cameras and the Theia MY125M ultra-wide-angle effects lens at BVE 2011, Feb. 15-17, 2011, in London’s Earls Court.
Miniature split-head cameras have become standard tools for HD video production in recent years. The Polecam HRO69 is a C-mount lens that is compatible with cameras including the Toshiba IK-HD1, Iconix RH1, Panasonic GP-US932 and Ikegami MKC300. The HRO69 has 3.5mm focal length, 69-degree horizontal angle of view and F2.2 to F16 aperture range.
The Polecam C-mounting MY125M is designed for use with 1/3in single-CCD or CMOS cameras of up to 5-megapixel resolution. It captures a 125-degree horizontal field of view with high geometric precision and 10cm to infinity focal depth. Aperture is manually adjustable between F1.8 and fully closed.
