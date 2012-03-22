PlayBox to launch new products at NAB

PlayBox Technology is launching new products and presenting the latest developments of its channel-in-a-box technology at NAB 2012. The new products and modular options expand capabilities to meet the increasingly diverse requirements of today's playout channel needs.

Multiple Playout Manager (MPM) is a fully assignable monitoring and control system with rights management for multiple AirBox playout channels from one or more Internet-connected PCs locally or from anywhere in the world via IP. MPM is a networked workflow system created for multichannel playout centers to monitor and control all channels locally and assign full or restricted rights for any of the TV channels to one or more people to remotely monitor and/or control the TV channels from a remote PC, iPad, mobile phone etc.

MPM allows multiple operators with sufficient rights to monitor and control one or multiple channels schedules, programs, view media files, etc., and to even make live changes to the output when needed. MPM can be used in a simple or complex network infrastructure complete with full redundant operation, if required.

TitleBox Dashboard enables the full power of TitleBox graphics presentation in live or recorded productions and gives multiple users in a networked environment the ability to contribute to news, sport, game shows and other live programmes. TitleBox Dashboard gives remote control of TitleBox objects arranged in a playlist with hierarchical structure, ideal for known events, and full flexibility to add and change events needed in live programs.