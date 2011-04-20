Pixelmetrix launches Consolidator network management system

Pixelmetrix launched Consolidator, its new network management system, at the 2011 NAB Show. Consolidator provides centralized access and visibility of key network fault and performance information across IPTV networks. Scalable to thousands of probes and millions of data points, it tracks all parameters in real time through a combination of push notifications and information pull mechanisms, enabling faster fault resolution and improving QoS.

Consolidator also gives an aggregated view for display on a video wall. This view combines data collected from different monitoring points within the network. Role-based views and access permissions enable creation of different views based on application, including drill-down screens for troubleshooting and executive dashboards.