Pixel Power to Reveal ChannelMaster at NAB

Pixel Power will introduce ChannelMaster, a new line of all-in-one playout systems for multichannel broadcast operations, at the 2011 NAB Show. ChannelMaster systems deliver all the functionality needed to quickly deliver a channel on air and includes graphics for branding and promotion.



ChannelMaster integrates storage, graphics, DVE, subtitling, master control, live feed and long-form video playout within a single dedicated hardware platform that enables broadcasters to avoid the cost and complexity of traditional playout chains. It features Pixel Power’s Clarity graphics engine.



ChannelMaster can operate autonomously or as a part of a group of ChannelMaster devices controlled and managed by a variety of automation and media asset management systems. A single 3 RU ChannelMaster system has everything required to deliver a single complex channel or two simpler channels.



