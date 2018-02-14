Pixel Power Adds NewTek NDI to StreamMaster

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Pixel Power’s StreamMaster integrated playout platform is now offering support for NewTek’s NDI technology. NDI can be implemented across an IP infrastructure and is supported by a range of vendors.

StreamMaster will use the NDI technology to generate and monitor low latency proxies, allowing operators to view multiple output buses from different locations, either within the Pixel Power Gallium Automation user interface or through a third-party multiviewer that supports NDI. StreamMaster can also use NDI as a delivery format, as part of a wider NDI architecture and can be integrated within production environments for graphics and clip playback.

Pixel Power CEO James Gilbert says that the addition of NDI gives the StreamMaster platform a latency of less than a frame.