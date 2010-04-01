Photron to show new Fastcam BC2 high-speed HD camera
Photron will feature its new Fastcam BC2, a high-speed HD video camera designed specifically for the broadcast market, at the 2010 NAB Show.
Applications include TV broadcast, commercials, sports OB and motion-picture production. The Fastcam BC2 is designed by the same team that developed the Emmy Award-winning APX high-speed camera.
With 12-bit dynamic range and 4-megapixel (2000 x 2000 to 1000fps) resolution, the new CMOS sensor provides HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 up to 2000fps and reduced resolution to more than 86,000fps.
The new BC2 is compatible with the Sony HDVF-C30WR HD viewfinder and PL, B4 and Nikon F-mount lenses. The camera features instant playback via the dual HD-SDI outputs on its rear panel.
See Photron at NAB Show Booth SL1514.
