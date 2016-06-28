Phoenix College Finds Fit With For-A

PHOENIX—At Phoenix College, we rely on our video gear to produce many educational and entertainment events, including guest speakers, graduations, talent shows, children’s magic shows and musical performances. We often host community events, such as the Maricopa Community College Honor’s Forum, City of Phoenix’s information sessions and awards ceremonies, and lectures by well-known Supreme Court Justices.

The HVS-390 features built-in matrix and keying capabilities.TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE

We began to evaluate switchers, when we decided to add a character generator to our productions, which our current video switcher did not have enough inputs to support. For Phoenix College’s video production needs, the For-A HVS-390 video switcher met our current requirements, allowing us to expand while staying on budget.

Our production team provides support for events on and off campus, and ease of use was important in our decision. Once we decided on the HVS-390HS, we considered purchasing an additional switcher—one for our in-house production department—and the other to be used in our mobile production rack. The idea of having identical units in both of our production areas was ideal, and purchasing two HVS-390HS switchers wound up to be the best, cost-effective option for us.

ROOM TO EXPAND

One of our new For-A switchers is being used in an auditorium that seats up to 700 people. Recently we installed two new 180-inch high-definition seamless video walls from NanoLumens, and with the HVS-390HS switcher we can now run up to six cameras in this particular room including playback and graphics. With our old switcher this just wasn’t possible. The HVS-390HS offers everything we need right now and also gives us room to expand our productions. The unit’s built-in matrix and keying capabilities are very useful features.

For-A’s versatile HVS-390HS video switcher offers a full range of functionality, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronizer, 2.5D and 3D wipe effects, DVEs, keyer with chroma key, DSKs, still stores, picture in picture and multiviewers. We’re still learning about all of the power that’s at our fingertips with our new video switchers, and I’m confident that For-A’s HVS-390HS units were the best option available for us.

Mike Poplin is the chief customer officer at Phoenix College. He may be contacted atmike.poplin@phoenixcollege.edu.

For more information, please visitwww.for-a.comor call 714-894-3311.