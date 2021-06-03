Phabrix Upgrades Qx Series With Support for New Formats

Newbury, UK—Phabrix has released a V4.3 software update for its Qx and QxL hybrid IP/SDI rasterizers that adds a multitude of new supported formats including RGB SDI and ST 2110 IP standards support as well as a unique and comprehensive 2110 IP Generation Toolset.

Phabrix CEO Phillip Adams noted that “this new software is the first in an intense six-month release roadmap. With a new powerful ST 2110 IP generation toolset, and a huge quantity of new SDI and IP standards supported, the Qx Series offers our customers a future-proof technology investment to stay ahead of the rapidly changing IP environment.”

The Qx Series is available in two platforms, the Qx and QxL, both with a common look and feel, providing an accessible user interface and intuitive toolsets for full operational flexibility and easy migration from an SDI to an IP centric operation, the company reported.

The flexible architecture of both the Qx and QxL offers in-field license upgrades for SDI-UHD/4K, HDR as well as engineering grade data view and ANC packet inspection tools.

A factory fitted hardware option provides RTE real time SDI eye and jitter analysis with the further option of a highly advanced SDI-STRESS toolset.

The Series’ comprehensive feature set supports HD/3G/6G/12G-SDI, 10G/25G IP interfaces, and HD/UHD, IP SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110-10/20/30/31/40 with ST 2022-7 and AMWA NMOS.

For more information see: www.phabrix.com/