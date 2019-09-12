Phabrix Earns Passing Grade With JT-NM Testing

THATCHAM, England—At the recent JT-NM Testing Interop in Wuppertal, Germany, Phabrix’s Qx rasterizer and Sx TAG products were successfully tested and met the criteria for the AMWA NMOS TR-1001-1 and SMPTE ST 2110 standards for IP-based equipment.

The Qx ST 2110 core IP featured was proved to provide ST 2110 confidence status monitoring, while the Sx TAG was verified to offer support for modern IP broadcast systems with JT-NM encapsulation and decapsulation of ST 2110-20/30/40 with IP to SDI gateway, ST 2059 PTP and ST 2022-6.

“Phabrix is committed to complying with the growing list of standards our industry is facing, with the JT-NM program offering a trusted reference source for our customers,” said Phillip Adams, Phabrix CEO.

Phabrix will display both the Qx rasterizer and Sx Tag system at IBC 2019.