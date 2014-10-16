Pesa xStream C22 Compact Streaming System Now Shipping

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—Pesa is now shipping the Pesa xStream C22 compact streaming system. As part of a larger hybrid broadcast system or standalone streaming appliance, the C22 enables compression, streaming and sharing of content. Two units can also be paired to allow bi-directional live interaction between sites.



According to John T. Wright, senior vice president of sales and business development, the first C22 units have been delivered to a current Pesa customer and will be used to facilitate mission critical live streaming between two geographically separated sites within the United States. “The Pesa xStream C22 is a great solution for sharing content between facilities because its two video streams can be tailored for a variety of applications.”



The latest addition to the Pesa xStream family of multi-channel HD IP streaming devices, the C22 can be configured as a two port video encoder or two port decoder, or can include one of each. It includes HDMI, coax and Ethernet (IP-based camera) video inputs, and optional SFP modules allow multiple configurations (fiber, HD-BNC, A-to-D and more) for expanded connectivity. During an event, two external audio sources can be synchronized to either or both video streams.



Video signals can be locked to an external source using built-in frame sync for glitch-free video switching in broadcast and pro AV applications. An HDMI out allows for local preview, while an integrated Web server provides full remote control, so no personnel are required on site for streaming content to another facility.