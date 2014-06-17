Pebble Beach Systems Delivers Automation System to Aruji TV

BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Pebble Beach Systems announced that it has been awarded the contract to supply a 16-channel Marina automation system, complete with Japanese language user interface, to Aruji TV. This system is the first from Pebble Beach Systems to be supplied to Japan, and will be installed at the broadcaster’s Tokyo playout center by Pebble Beach Systems’ partner in Japan, Kondo Broadcast.



Kondo’s managing eirector, Nobuyuki Kondo says, “Aruji TV’s 16 channels feature clip-based content and also carry live and recorded sports coverage, and their automation upgrade was driven by the need for better playlist management and greater reliability on air. Marina delivers comprehensive playlist editing and creation tools, together with the resilience and functionality they were looking for. Control of all their channels will migrate to Marina over the next four months. This is the first Marina system to be delivered to Japan, and we are confident that there is significant potential for further expansion in this highly competitive and quality-conscious market.”



The system features full redundancy, with media synchronized between main and backup servers. It will control Miranda LGK logo inserters, XOR-media servers, and a Harris router, and is supplied with four multifunctional clients to handle scheduled record and file-based media ingest and dubbing, together with playout control. In order to facilitate the transition to Marina control, Pebble Beach Systems will be importing playlists and migrating the database from Aruji’s legacy automation system.

