Pebble Beach Deploys Orca to the Cloud

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Automation, content management and integrated channel developer Pebble Beach Systems has announced that its software-defined virtualized IP channel system Orca is now available for both private and public cloud deployment.

Orca allows users to create new IP channels from a series of templates and deploy them into a running system without having to restart or make configuration changes. The same Marina automation infrastructures that are used on-premises can be launched for us in the cloud.

An additional feature for the Orca system includes Disaster Recovery. DR storage can contain backup material to be run during an emergency, while mirrored show content of the original broadcast can be uploaded quickly, per Pebble.

Pebble Beach Systems will showcase Orca’s new cloud capability at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.