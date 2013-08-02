Panorama Relies on Orad for Kazan University Games Broadcast

FRANKFURT, GERMANY—Panorama, Russia’s largest unified facility company, chose Orad sports enhancement solutions to cover the 2013 Kazan University Games.



Orad solutions enabled Panorama to display a range of on-field, live graphic enhancements including: virtual flags, world record line for swimming and track & field sports, distance measurements, game analysis and more. Integrated with the clocking system, Orad delivered timely and highly accurate information in a visual format.



In addition to the Kazan University games coverage, Panorama will utilize the Orad solution to facilitate graphics and live analysis for their other sports coverage.



“The chosen systems were carefully scrutinized by our team of experts who tested the Orad systems in their intended venues – swimming pools, sports stadiums, etc., ensuring they operate precisely as we want under all possible constraints and conditions,” said Panorama General Director Vasily Kiknadze,



Orad’s Invictus was used to add virtual lines, flags, virtual winners and other data-driven graphics to swimming, long jumps, javelin and running events. Invictus was used in two separate modes of operation, sensor head and image-based, providing Panorama added flexibility during the live productions. The data was updated in real time, and a third party timing service displayed the virtual runner and flags automatically.



Panorama also relied on Orad’s MVP sports enhancement system to provide dedicated tennis, and football graphics were provided by TrackVision.



