Panasonic’s AU-EVA1 Camera of Choice for ‘Betrayed’

NEWARK, N.J.—Bringing the story of individuals whose lives were cut short by family or friends in Investigation Discovery’s true-crime series “Betrayed” is the job of director and director of photography Yoram Astrakhan. To help him do this, he has chosen to use Panasonic’s AU-EVA1 cinema cameras, as well as some other Panasonic equipment.

Now in its fourth season, “Betrayed” is a fast-paced production, often shooting two episodes over eight day periods that feature both interviews with real people involved in the crimes and scripted recreations. Because of the demands on production, Astrakhan felt that EVA1 cameras would be ideal for keeping up with the speed at which they needed to get things done.

Two EVA1s and two camera operators are used for both interviews and recreations. The team captures 10-bit 422 FHD (1920x1080) V-Log files in 23.98 fps, and the production crew frequently uses the camera’s dual native ISO to help capture clearer images in different lighting situations. Astrakhan also praises the camera’s 14 stops of latitude and ability to work with a wide range of lenses.

However, there was one big reason he went with the EVA1, the color palette, “especially in the way skin tones are rendered and how beautifully they hold up in very dark or bright scenes,” he said.

In addition to the EVA1 camera, Astrakhan also utilizes Panasonic’s BT-LH2170 21.5-inch FHD monitor and the BT-LH910 9-inch field monitor for production.