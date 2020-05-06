Panasonic Unveils New HDR Studio/Field Camera, IP-Rich PTZ Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has introduced a 1080p HDR studio/field camera that will be upgradable to native 4K 60p/50p and a new integrated pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) camera supporting a variety of IP transmission protocols.

The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ 1080p HDR studio camera system offers a full simultaneous high dynamic range (HDR) and standard dynamic range (SDR) feature set and multiformat capability, including support for 1080: 59.94p, 50p, 59.94i, 50i, 29.97PsF, 25PsF, 23.98PsF; 720: 59.94p/50p; and future 4K 60p/50p. It uses an internal 4K imaging system to capture HD HDR images in ITU BT.2020 color space, said Panasonic.

The company’s new cost-effective AK-HCU250PJ/PSJ/EJ/ESJ camera control unit (CCU) and new AK-HRP250GJ remote operation panel (ROP) can be used together to connect high-grade uncompressed video and control to the camera head via optical fiber or SMPTE Hybrid cable, which also will deliver power to the camera, it said.

The new CCU offers all the system features to control the HC3800, the predecessor to today’s studio/field camera introduction, as well as simultaneous output of HDR and SDR, expanded format capability and an upgrade path to 4K. It also supports 3G trunk and 3G prompter functions, the company said.

The new ROP offers PoE (no power supply operation). Both the ROP and CCU have SD card slots that can be used to store settings and upgrade firmware. LCD electronic viewfinders, both 9 and 7 inches, are available for the new camera. The camera, CCU and ROP will be available in Q4 2020, said Panasonic.

Panasonic’s AW-UE100 PTZ camera features a newly designed direct drive motor for smooth pan and tilt movement, low-noise performance and high-resolution image capture for a variety of applications, including broadcast, staging, corporate, sports and house of worship. IP transmission protocols supported include high-bandwidth NDI, high-efficiency NDI|HX and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).

AW-UE100 PTZ (Image credit: Panasonic)

The PTZ camera uses a 1/2.5-type 4K MOS sensor to produce UHD 4K/60p video. Various interfaces, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP, are available. A wide-angle lens with a horizontal angle of view of 74.1 degrees makes it possible to capture wide images from a limited installation space. The camera offers a 24x optical zoom, the company said.

Low latency, live video transmission is available via high-bandwidth NDI to transport 4K/60p at about 250Mb/s and to transport full HD at about 100Mb/s over a single LAN cable. High-efficiency, low-bandwidth NDI|HX supports low bitrate video transmission, and SRT can be used for high-quality video transport when used in an unstable network environment. RTMP/RTMPS is available for direct streaming via a single cable to live broadcast services like YouTube Live and Facebook Live, it said.

The camera offers FreeD output making it possible to connect with AR and VR systems. Camera tracking information for pan, tilt, zoom, focus and iris are supported, making it easy to build systems without an encoder.

Other features include: +/-175 degree panning range; tilt range of -30 to 210 degrees; four-positon ND filter; Night Mode for infrared shooting; and POE++ power supply support.

The camera will be available in Q3 2020.

More information is available on the company’s website.