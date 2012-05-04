Panasonic unveils microP2 card series, card adaptor

Panasonic has announced a new series of memory cards called microP2 card, which have an SD card form factor to extend cost efficiencies in media pricing.

The company also has introduced a microP2 card adaptor to ensure the new series of 64GB and 32GB microP2 cards will operate in current P2 hardware.

The microP2 card will ensure high-speed transfer, high reliability and the writing assurance of all P2 framerates, formats and codecs as well as Panasonic's newest compression platform, up to the AVC-Intra200 mode of AVC-ULTRA, which will be available in 2013.

Additionally, the design of the microP2 card adaptor will allow Class 10 or high-quality SD cards (at bit rates only up to 50Mb/s) to be used in P2 products in emergency situations.