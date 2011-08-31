Panasonic Spotlights Cutting Edge Technology at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM—Panasonic will use the IBC Show to showcase the company’s latest developments in the areas of camcorder, display, signal processing and enhanced workflow technology. A full range of Panasonic professional camera will be in operation, and stand visitors can view the components of each camera in a special “camera surgery” presentation.



Visitors can also look forward to seeing Panasonic’s new AVC Ultra (AVCU) recording codes that supports a large range of data rates. In addition, the company promises to show several new tools for management of metadata, including automatic metadata gathering. Cloud-based systems for broadcaster delivery of content are also being highlighted. The latest developments in 3D production will also be presented.



Panasonic will be at stands 9.C45, 9.D40, and 9.B42.



