Panasonic Rolls Out AK-UB300 Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Just in time for the holidays, Panasonic is unwrapping its new AK-UB300 4K multi-purpose camera for consumers. The new camera comes equipped with a 1-inch MOS sensor that outputs a UHD signal up to 3840x2160/59.94p with the ability to simultaneously output HD up to 1080/59.94p.

The AK-UB300’s imager and lens design combines the 1-inch MOS sensor with an integrated expansions lens, which facilitates the use of standard 2/3-inch B4 lenses without the need of an external adapter. It also offers high sensitivity (F10/2000Ix), low noise (S/N 60 dB), wide dynamic range measured at 600 percent (-6 dB-36 dB), and horizontal resolution of 1800 TV lines (UHD)/1000 TV lines (HD). The UB300 is upwardly compatible with Panasonic’s indoor/outdoor pan-tilt systems, as well as a number of third-party pan-tilt or robotic systems.

Streaming video outputs will be available with the camera in different forms and formats and a range of transmission speeds. Streams will be available for remote production and IP distribution, offering four simultaneous streams in H.264 or three in motion JPEG.

Additional features for the UB300 include a simultaneous 4x3G-SDI output; an HD cropping feature; an Intelligent Automatic Adjust function for shooting in outdoor environments; auto tracing white balance; automatic control of lens aperture or iris, gain and ND filter; haze-reduction technology; a 2x digital extender zoom; and four-position neutral density filter.

The AK-UB300 is now available at $24,995. Panasonic intends to launch additional firmware updates for the camera at later times.