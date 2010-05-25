Panasonic releases free, downloadable scene files for VariCam cameras

Panasonic has made available a wide range of scene files for its AJ-HPX3700 and AJ-HPX2700 P2 HD VariCam cameras.

The downloadable scene files provide a user with an array of new looks to increase creativity. They are available at www.panasonic.com/scenefiles.

P2 HD scene files allow users to move quickly from one preferred look to another without having to make manual camera setting adjustments to tone and color. The scene files feature creative looks suited for shooting independent films, sports, news, beauty, music videos and night scenes. The new scene files can be downloaded onto an SD card and read from the camera’s built-in SD card slot.

Instructions to download the HPX30700 and HPX2700 scene files are available on the Panasonic website.